F1 - Berger’s nephew to make F1 test debut

Auer has "everything you need" for a career in F1


21 June 2017 - 12h48, by GMM 

Gerhard Berger’s nephew is set to take a big leap forward in his ambitions to race in F1.

22-year-old Lucas Auer, whose mother is F1 legend Berger’s sister Claudia, is a title contender in the German touring car series DTM this year, driving a Mercedes.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said Auer has "everything you need" for a career in F1.

And now, Germany’s Auto Bild reports that Auer will make his F1 debut driving a Mercedes-powered Force India at the young driver test following the Hungarian grand prix.

Auer drives a pink-liveried Mercedes car in DTM, as it shares a main sponsor - Austrian water company BWT - with Force India.



