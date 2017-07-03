Logo
F1 - Berger confirms Force India test for nephew

"Now he deserves his chance"


3 July 2017 - 14h41, by GMM 

It is now almost certain that Gerhard Berger’s nephew will shortly make his F1 test debut.

Widespread reports say DTM frontrunner Lucas Auer will drive the Force India at the post-Hungarian GP young driver’s test.

"As it turns out, he will get a formula one test in the Force India in the young driver test," Berger, who is the DTM series boss, told Bild newspaper.

The former Ferrari and McLaren driver said that at 22 years old, Auer is more than ready for the step into F1.

"I think two years ago, he would have been burned, but now he deserves his chance. Whether he uses it is another matter," Berger told Kurier newspaper.

However, Auer said at the DTM race at the Norising at the weekend: "Nothing has been confirmed yet.

"I am in touch with a few teams," Speed Week quotes him as saying.

Auer drives in DTM for Mercedes and shares a sponsor (BWT) with Force India, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is also not quite ready to confirm the forthcoming test.

"You have to be cautious in formula one, but it looks good for Luggi," he said.



