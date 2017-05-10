Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Berger believes in Schumacher ’miracle’

"How Corinna and Mick deal with this difficult situation is admirable"


10 May 2017 - 13h14, by GMM 

Gerhard Berger says he believes his F1 contemporary Michael Schumacher will one day recover from his brain injuries.

Little is known about the seven time world champion’s current condition following a 2013 skiing fall, but it emerged in court last week that he still cannot walk.

"I believe in the miracle and very much hope that we will soon hear positive news from Michael," Berger, the new DTM series boss, told the German newspaper Kolner Express.

The report said Berger is in contact with Schumacher’s wife Corinna and son Mick.

"How Corinna and Mick deal with this difficult situation is admirable," said the former Ferrari and McLaren driver.

"I think it’s a wonderful story that Mick has listened to his heart and wants to take on the racing profession," added Berger, referring to the 18-year-old’s foray in European F3 this year.

"Of course Michael’s footprints are enormous, but Mick has the talent and the right environment to deal with the pressure. He is a Schumacher and he knows what he’s doing."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1