F1 - Berger backs new Honda boss

"He is really good"


15 March 2018 - 10h15, by GMM 

Gerhard Berger thinks Honda is on track to improve in formula one.

The McLaren collaboration in 2015-2017 was so bad that the British team dumped Honda, leaving the Japanese manufacturer to switch to Toro Rosso for 2018.

But winter testing results for Toro Rosso-Honda were good, and Honda also spent the winter restructuring its organisation.

The Japan Times reports that F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa departed, while experienced engineer Toyoharu Tanabe was appointed as technical boss.

Former McLaren-Honda driver Gerhard Berger told Austrian Servus TV: "I had to smile when I saw my old engineer, who worked on my car for three years, as the new Honda technical director.

"He is really good, so I can imagine that with Toro Rosso, Franz Tost and the power of Red Bull behind them, they will do well.

"It’s a good sign that Honda has been doing well in reliability," Berger added. "It’s a company with a great sporting culture."



