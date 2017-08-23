After the annual F1 summer shutdown, the Sauber F1 Team returns for the second part of the 2017 season, joining the rest of the teams for the back-to-back races in Spa-Francorchamps (25th – 27th August 2017) and Monza (1st – 3rd September 2017). Both tracks are among the most traditional and popular ones – one being the longest, and one the fastest on the calendar. The team will be introducing the second part of its aerodynamic update, a new floor, in Spa. After that, the Italian Grand Prix will round off the European races, following which the team will head out to Asia for the next set of races.

Marcus Ericsson

“It is good to be back in motion after having had some time to rest during my holidays. We are off to Spa this weekend, which is definitely one of the highlights of the year. It is a good challenge because of all of the high-speed corners, especially the famous Eau Rouge corner. The weather usually plays a big role there, so that should add an extra spark to the weekend. As for Monza – it is one of the most historic races on the calendar, and always a pleasure to come back and meet the enthusiastic Italian fans there. Since Monza is a low-downforce track, it will be essential for us to find the highest possible top-speed in the straights.”

Pascal Wehrlein

“It’s great to get in the car again after the summer break. I took some time to reflect on the first part of the season and feel confident returning to the track with a boost of energy. Our first stop will be Spa-Francorchamps – the track is famous for its interesting corners and it is both fun and demanding to drive there. The atmosphere is always great and the fans are incredibly passionate. After that, we will travel to Monza, which is one of the most traditional tracks on the calendar. I can’t wait to start racing again.”