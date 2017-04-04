Logo
F1 - Barrichello’s son starts car racing career

He will contest the Mexican F4 series


4 April 2017 - 08h21, by GMM 

Rubens Barrichello’s son is now beginning his own single seater adventure.

Already, the son of Barrichello’s former Ferrari teammate Michael Schumacher - 18-year-old Mick - is climbing his way up the ladder towards F1.

And now, Germany’s Auto Bild reports that Eduardo Barrichello will start his own single seater career in May.

Photos have emerged of 15-year-old Barrichello junior having a seat fitting in a Formula 4 cockpit, although Auto Bild said it was not clear in what series Eduardo will race.

The early rumour is that he will contest the Mexican series.

There are plenty of other well-known sons coming up the ranks too. Giuliano Alesi and Pietro Fittipaldi are in the Ferrari programme, while Sebastian Montoya, Enzo Trulli, Brando Badoer and the three Wurz sons all race karts.



