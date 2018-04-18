Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Barrichello reveals brush with death

"I am lucky"


18 April 2018 - 09h31, by GMM 

Former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello has revealed a scary brush with illness.

In February, the 45-year-old was admitted to hospital after suffering from a severe headache.

He has now appeared on Globo’s Conversa com Bial programme, where he showed a hefty scar on the side of his neck.

The Brazilian said he had suffered a stroke, and had a benign tumour removed.

"I am lucky," said Barrichello, who last raced in F1 in 2011.

"When I left the hospital, I was told that only 14 per cent return home as I did."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1