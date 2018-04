Rubens Barrichello says he was blocked from trying to see his old teammate Michael Schumacher.

The pair were at Ferrari between 2000 and 2005, but in late 2013 Schumacher injured his brain in a skiing accident.

"I tried to find a way to visit him, but they said to me ’It will not do you or him any good’," Barrichello told Brazil’s Globo.

"So I don’t have any news," he added.