Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Barcelona test ’win’ not important - Bottas

"The team change was a bigger deal than I thought"


3 March 2017 - 08h10, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas has played down the significance of ending the week as the ’champion’ of Barcelona testing.

The Mercedes newcomer clocked the fastest lap over the four days of the first pre-season test, despite switching at the last minute from Williams.

Asked if that ’win’ means anything, the Finn responded: "This has no special meaning for me. We are here to test so there are no prizes.

"For me it was extremely important to get as much driving as possible, so it was a good week for me."

However, 27-year-old Bottas said the difficulty of the Mercedes switch - having spent his entire career to date at Williams - caught him by surprise.

"The team change was a bigger deal than I thought," he said. "It will still take some time, because the team is much bigger than Williams.

"But this morning I came to the track, looked forward to breakfast and everything felt normal — as though I had been here for a while. That was a nice feeling," said Bottas.

Bottas was not only the fastest driver overall in Barcelona, but also the one who did the most laps.

Asked if that is important, he agreed: "Very important. Because every lap, every minute, in my new team is important. This was my goal for the first test and we achieved that."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1