Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Barcelona I, day 3: Bottas fastest on ultrasofts but Ferrari stay close

Bottas gets quicker as Stroll crashes again


1 March 2017 - 18h09, by Olivier Ferret 

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time so far on day three of the first F1 test in Barcelona but Ferrari continued to impress, with Sebastian Vettel getting to within three tenths of the Finn on a harder compound tyre.

Bottas’s best time of 1:19.75 came ion the morning session when the new Mercedes recruit bolted on a set of Pirelli’s purple-banded ultrasoft tyres. The time was eye-catching but Sebastian Vettel’s afternoon lap just 0.247s adrift of the Mercedes man was perhaps more significant, given that it was set on softy tyres, two steps up Pirelli’s range.

For the third day running Ferrari managed impressive reliability, with Vettel logging 139 laps. It wasn’t perfect, however, as the German’s car ground to a halt close to the start-finish straight with less than 10 minutes left in the session.

Vettel’s tally was put in the shade by Mercedes, however. Bottas 75 laps in the morning before handing over to Lewis Hamilton and the Briton worked through a further 95 laps during afternoon race simulations to give the champions a day total of 170 laps.

Hamilton’s long running in the second half of the session and his use of medium and soft compounds meant that he ended the day in P8 on the timesheet with a best time of 1:22.175.

Behind Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo was third-fastest for Red Bull Racing, thougn it was another day of frustration for the Australian. On day one a sensor issue and a battery problem disrupted Ricciardo’s running and today he was restricted to 70 laps in total. Forty-eight of those came in the morning as the team worked through aero tests but the Australian was only to add 22 more in the afternoon as an exhaust problem halted the team in its tracks.

Renault’s Jolyon Palmer slotted into fourth place a little over two tenths behind the French outfit’s customer team. Palmer later handed over driving duties to team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, with the former Force India driver taking fifth place just under four tenths of a second off the Briton’s pace. Marcus Ericsson was sixth for Sauber ahead of Haas’ Romain Grosjean and Hamilton.

Ninth place on the timesheet went to Williams’ Lance Stroll. It was another tough day on the learning curve for the Canadian rookie, however. The Montreal native crashed out on first day in the Williams FW40 and after an off just before the lunch break today, the afternoon session saw him crash out again, the youngster hitting the barriers on the exit of Turn 5. The reigning FIA F3 European champion had, however, posted a solid 98 lap total before the incident.

Tenth quickest was Fernando Alonso who also put 72 laps on the board for McLaren, three more than the team’s total over the first two days in Barcelona. Carlos Sainz was 11th for Toro Rosso, while Force India tester Alfonso Celis propped up the time with a lap almost four seconds adrift of pace-setting Bottas.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W08 1:19.705 75
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF70H 1:19.952 139
3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull RB13 1:21.153 70
4 Jolyon Palmer Renault RS17 1:21.396 51
5 Nico Hulkenberg Renault RS17 1:21.791 42
6 Marcus Ericsson Sauber C36 1:21.824 126
7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W08 1:22.216 95
8 Romain Grosjean Haas VF-17 1:22.118 56
9 Lance Stroll Williams FW40 1:22.351 98
10 Fernando Alonso McLaren MCL32 1:22.598 72
11 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso STR12 1:23.540 32
12 Alfonso Celis Force India VJM10 1:23.568 71
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso STR12 1:23.952 31


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (214 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF70H launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1