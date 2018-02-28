Fernando Alonso posted the only timed lap of the day as snow and then heavy rain turned day three of Formula 1 testing in Barcelona into a wash-out.

Overnight snow and freezing temperatures led to a long delay in the morning but the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was eventually declared fit for running at midday.

However, persistent rain throughout the afternoon meant that few teams ventured out on track. Alonso completed the most laps, with 11, and the McLaren driver claimed the timesheet honours for the day with the only timed lap, completed in 2:18.545 at the tail end of the session.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo also explored the conditions but his two laps included a trip through the gravel traps that led to retreat to the garage and no further running.

Marcus Ericsson, Robert Kubica and Brendon Hartley were the only other drivers to appear.