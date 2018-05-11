Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Barcelona, FP2: Hamilton moves ahead as Ricciardo bounces back from crash

Raikkonen hits trouble


11 May 2018 - 16h41, by Olivier Ferret 

After being beaten to top spot in first practice by over eight tenths of a second by team-mate Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton powered forward in the afternoon session to claim P1, a tenth of a second ahead of Daniel Ricciardo. The Red Bull Racing driver bounced back from a first-session crash to edge team-mate Max Verstappen by 0.141s.

Hamilton’s best lap, in a time of 1:18.259, came on the soft compound Pirelli tyres and was set early in the session. When the Briton later went for a qualifying simulation on the supersoft compound, a mistake at Turn 7 lost him time and his soft tyre time remained the benchmark.

It was a similar tale for Ricciardo. Despite limited running in the first session following a slide in the barriers that damaged the front left corner of his car in, the Australian quickly found a rhythm in the afternoon session and he joined Hamilton at the top end of the timesheet with a soft tyre best of 1:18.392.

But when he moved to supersofts his pace ebbed slightly and he found himself three tenths off his earlier time.

With other drivers struggling to get the best out of the red-banded tyre on qualifying sims, the soft compound times stood until the end of the session with Ricciardo 0.133s behind Hamilton and with Verstappen, who didf improve on the supersofts, marginally further back.

Sebastian Vettel, third in the opening session, also improved on supersofts, ton finish just five hundredths of a second behind Verstappen, while FP1’s quickest driver Valtteri Bottas finished in fourth place, two hundredths of a second further back. Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari finished in sixth place just over half a second adrift of Hamilton.

In the opening session it was McLaren who had taken best of the rest honours behind the top three teams, but in the afternoon Haas improved to end with Romain Grosjean seventh on a time of 1:19.579, over 1.3s behind Hamilton but just six hundredths of a second ahead of eighth-placed team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

McLaren’s decent start to the weekend was confirmed by Stoffel Vandoorne whose lap of 1:19.722 left him ninth, over two tenths of a second clear of Force India’s Sergio Pérez, whose session was brought to an early end, 13 minutes from time, after a pit stop left him with a loose front-left wheel.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:18.259 39
02 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:18.392 41
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:18.533 39
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:18.585 34
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:18.611 39
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:18.829 16
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:19.579 24
08 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:19.643 39
09 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:19.722 32
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:19.962 28
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:20.024 38
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:20.035 35
13 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:20.183 43
14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:20.373 32
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:20.501 37
16 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:20.514 29
17 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:20.672 31
18 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:21.265 34
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:21.556 35
20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:22.060 36


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1