Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Barcelona, Day 2: Bottas quickest as F1 testing comes to a close

Giovinazzi 2nd


16 May 2018 - 18h15, by Olivier Ferret 

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas went quickest on the second and final day of Formula 1’s first in-season test, edging Ferrari’s Antonio Giovinazzi by six hundredths of a second.

The Finn set his quickest time of the day shortly before lunchtime, lapping the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in a time of 1:16.904. The lap, delivered on supersoft Pirelli tyres, capped a period in which he had traded fastest laps with Giovinazzi, though the Ferrari driver’s times were set on hypersoft tyres, two steps further along the softness scale of Pirelli’s compounds. The Italian driver, who yesterday drove for Sauber, took away the honour of the most mileage for the day, however, completing 148 laps of the circuit.

Third place on the timesheet went to current F2 championship leader Lando Norris. The Briton had driven a Pirelli test day with McLaren on Tuesday but moved to the team’s own test car and he jumped to third on the timesheet with a time of 1:18.039 set as the chequered flag was shown.

Norris was also one of a pair of drivers to bring out the red flags during the afternoon session when he stopped on track with a problem during an out lap.

Behind him in the order was the other red flagged driver, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen. The Dane delivered his best lap of 1:18.274 in the morning on hypersoft tyres. In the afternoon, however, he stopped on track between Turns 2 and 3 after the team noticed an issue and once the car was recovered he remained in the garage for the rest of the session.

Force India’s Nikita Mazepin took fifth spot, while F2 driver Jack Aitken ended his first Formula 1 test for Renault in sixth place ahead of Sauber’s Charles Leclerc and Williams’ Robert Kubica. Pierre Gasly finished ninth on a day split with tester Sean Gelael and the top 10 was rounded out by Stoffel Vandoorne who was driving the Pirelli test McLaren.

Another public F1 test debutant was Jake Dennis, who made a first appearance for Red Bull Racing. The GT racer and former F2 driver also acts as Simulator Development Driver for the Milton Keynes team and over 75 laps worked his way down to a best time of 1:20.440 set on medium tyres.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W09 1:16.904 139
02 Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari SF71H 1:16.972 148
03 Lando Norris McLaren MCL33 1:18.039 90
04 Kevin Magnussen Haas VF-18 1:18.274 75
05 Nikita Mazepin Force India VJM11 1:18.344 112
06 Jack Aitken Renault RS18 1:18.942 120
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber C37 1:18.993 139
08 Robert Kubica Williams FW41 1:19.253 123
09 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso STR13 1:19.410 39
10 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren MCL33 1:19.914 96
11 Jake Dennis Red Bull RB14 1:20.440 75
12 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso STR13 1:20.763 83
13 Nicholas Latifi Force India VJM11 1:21.412 121


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1