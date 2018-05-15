Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Barcelona, Day 1: erstappen tops timesheet

Ahead of Sainz on day one of Barcelona test


15 May 2018 - 18h01, by Olivier Ferret 

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen topped the timesheet just three hundredths of a second ahead of Renault’s Carlos Sainz, as Formula 1’s first in-season test of 2018 got underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

Verstappen used hypersoft Pirelli tyres to set the best time of the day, a laps of 1:17.528s in the final hour of the session, pipping Sainz, who had bolted on the pink-banded tyres an hour earlier to climb to the top of the order.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel ended up third fastest with a time of 1:17.659 that left him 0.131s off the pace, while Romain Grosjean’s time of 1:18.449, which saw him top the morning order, was good enough to hold P4 on the timesheet at the end of running. The Haas driver also used the new Pirelli compound to set his best time.

Behind the quartet of regular F1 drivers, DAMS Formula 2 driver Nicholas Latifi gave a good account of himself, setting the fifth fastest time for Force India. The Canadian used hypersoft tyres to finish a second adrift of Verstappen.

Latifi’s afternoon best was good enough to shunt championship leader Lewis Hamilton to fifth in the order, with the Briton ending the day 1.015s behind Verstappen. The Mercedes driver’s best time was delivered on soft tyres in the morning. Hamilton did, however, rack up the day’s largest lap total, with the Briton working through 151 tours of the 4.655km circuit.

Seventh place went to McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne who used supersofts for his best time, while Sauber test driver Antonio Giovinazzi finished eighth ahead of Williams tester Oliver Rowland. The former GP2 driver, who is dovetailing testing duties with the Grove squad with a WEC campaign set a best time of 1:20.009s on supersofts as he posted a total of 121 laps.

Pirelli also conducted tyres testing on the day, with McLaren and Force India running second cars. Lando Norris took 10th place on the timesheet for the former before handing over to Oliver Turvey who finished 13th, while George Russell was 11th in the Force India Pirelli test car, ahead of Toro Rosso’s Sean Gelael.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull RB14 1:17.528 147
02 Carlos Sainz Renault RS18 1:17.562 118
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF71H 1:17.659 134
04 Romain Grosjean Haas VF-18 1:18.449 129
05 Nicholas Latifi Force India VJM11 1:18.530 107
06 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W09 1:18.543 150
07 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren MCL33 1:18.981 85
08 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber C37 1:19.693 135
09 Oliver Rowland Williams FW41 1:20.009 121
10 Lando Norris McLaren MCL33 1:20.997 76
11 George Russell Force India VJM11 1:21.478 123
12 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso STR13 1:21.935 49
13 Oliver Turvey McLaren MCL33 1:23.070 58


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1