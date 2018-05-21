Logo
F1 - Baku wants to renegotiate F1 contract

"We want to keep the race"


21 May 2018 - 15h50, by GMM 

Baku promoter Arif Rahimov has admitted the race wants to renegotiate its contract with Liberty Media.

In recent weeks, rumours have circulated that suggested the Azerbaijanis want to end the ten-year deal negotiated by Bernie Ecclestone.

The deal actually includes a mid-point break clause, with the proviso that the promoters announce it two years in advance.

That would be 2018.

"We want to keep the race," Rahimov told Speed Week. "But we want to renegotiate. Let’s see how it works."

He insisted that other than the terms of the contract, Baku is happy with F1.

"The race is exactly what we hoped for," said Rahimov. "Tourism has increased by 20 per cent. We had 80,000 spectators this year, and that number will increase steadily."



