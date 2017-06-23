Logo
F1 - Baku, FP1: Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in first practice

Red Bull lead practice after Perez crash


23 June 2017 - 12h32, by Olivier Ferret 

Max Verstappen went quickest as practice got underway for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Dutchman headed Red Bull Racing team team-mate Daniel Ricciardo by almost half a second, with Sebastian Vettel third for Ferrari.

The bulk of the session was run on Pirelli's soft tyres with Lewis Hamilton setting the pace for Mercedes, while the Red Bulls opted to run on the medium tyres on offer this weekend. Despite the performance gap between the two compounds Verstappen's pace was still good enough for third place.

Most of the field headed out on the soft tyres early on, with Lewis Hamilton setting the pace for Mercedes, while the Red Bulls opted to run on the medium tyres on offer this weekend. Despite the performance gap between the two compounds Verstappen’s pace was still good enough for third place.

Shortly before the hour mark, teams shifted their focus to the supersoft tyres and on the red-banded tyres Verstappen quickly jumped to the top of the order by 0.088s and ten minutes later he put distance between himself and his rivals with his best lap, which proved good enough to keep him in P1 until the flag fell on the session.

Behind Riccairdo also improved, stealing P2 with a lap of 1:44.880 to finish 0.470s behind his team-mate. Vettel, also now running supersofts, slotted into third place with a time of 1:44.967, to stand 0.557 behind pacesetter Verstappen.

Twenty minutes from the end of the session, the red flags were brought out when Sergio Perez crashed heavily at Turn 8.

The Mexican took too much kerb on the left –hand side of the track as he approached the corner and skidding straight through the turn into the wall on the right-hand side of the track. The impact ripped off his right rear wheel and caused significant damage to the side of the car. Perez, who scored his most recent podium finish here last year, with third place, was sitting in fourth place at the time of the crash and his time of 1:45.398 was good enough to hold the place until the end of the session. He was the last man to finish within a second of Verstappen. Hamilton was fifth, 1.087 behind the Dutchman, although the Briton failed to get a clean lap the supersofts.

The session resumed with six minutes to go, though there were few improvements before the flag fell.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:44.410 19
02 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:44.880 22
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:44.967 20
04 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:45.398 16
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:45.497 16
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:45.737 19
07 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:45.752 24
08 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:45.968 25
09 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:46.000 18
10 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:46.617 11
11 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:46.649 28
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:46.721 23
13 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:46.837 22
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:47.217 21
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:47.446 22
16 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:47.501 13
17 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:47.551 20
18 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:48.525 15
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:49.048 19
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:49.937 21


