The second FIA Formula 2 Championship pre-season test will begin tomorrow at Sakhir, Bahrain ahead of the 2018 season opener there in two weeks’ time. A three-day session, this will be the last running that the teams and drivers will get prior to the first F2 race of the new year.

British ace Lando Norris completed the opening test at Le Castellet, France with the best lap across the week, setting a 1:42.226 on the morning of the second day to beat Carlin team-mate Sergio Sette Camara to the top of the timesheets. Norris had ended the previous day quickest overall, setting the quickest times of both morning and afternoon sessions.

DAMS’ Alexander Albon secured the best time of the second day’s afternoon running, but found Norris’ best lap from before the break in activity insurmountable. The Thai driver was also quickest in the afternoon of Day 3, but this time was denied the fastest time by ART Grand Prix rookie George Russell, who opened the morning session with the best time of the day.

There is one driver change; Nicholas Latifi will return to action for DAMS having missed the opening test. Oliver Rowland and Dan Ticktum shared testing duties in his place at Le Castellet.

Pirelli have made the medium and the soft compound tyres available for the test at Bahrain, with drivers receiving six sets of the harder tyre and two sets of the soft to use over the three days.

The tests in Bahrain will open at 9am each day, breaking at 12pm before running continues from 2pm-5pm.