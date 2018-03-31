Foreword from Renault Sport Racing Managing Director, Cyril Abiteboul

In Australia, there were a number of strong points; reliability, performance and the final result. We did not have any reliability issues in Renault Sport Formula One Team, nor our two partner teams. The performance of the team was more or less where we expected and hoped for the first race. Ultimately the result was good; the first time that we have had both cars in the top ten since our return, and the first time in the history of Renault that six Renault-powered cars have finished in the points. This is a result we can be pleased with. As a first result of the year it is encouraging, but we have to be conscious of circumstances as the gaps between the top ten, and even beyond, are tiny. It did however confirm that we are going in the right direction and we need to build on this going forward.

Bahrain is the second race of the year and we need another trouble-free weekend, especially as we enter a double-header far away from our European base.

Nick Chester

After both cars finished in the points in Melbourne, the first time since the team has enjoyed a double-points finish since its 2016 return, focus quickly switches to Bahrain. Chassis Technical Director Nick Chester explains the main challenges of racing on the edge of the Persian Gulf.

What’s the overall verdict from Australia?

We’ve demonstrated we have a good package and we would have been further up the order without the virtual safety car. That’s racing and sometimes you win some or lose some! The balance of the car was good for Nico and he drove a really professional race. Carlos’ balance wasn’t quite as good, but he also had a commendable race and got the car home. A double points finish is a very good way to start the season, but it’s important to back that up with another in Bahrain.

The top three teams are out in front, then after that there’s a good battle for fourth between us, Haas and McLaren. That’s a challenge we relish and we’ll be putting the hours in to make sure we’re right in the mix.

What’s the outlook for Bahrain?

The Bahrain International Circuit is a lot smoother than the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, so we’ll experience less of a problem with bumps. It’s got a bit more grip, a slightly different range of corner speeds and longer straights with more scope for overtaking. I’d expect the teams to be very closely matched as in Australia and it will certainly be another tight fight.

Nico Hülkenberg

A solid seventh place in Melbourne for Nico Hülkenberg opens up his points-scoring account for 2018. Now the German is eyeing up another strong weekend in the Bahrain desert.

How do you reflect on the season-opener?

It was a straightforward race and successful for us. It was a strong weekend and I was pleased by our good race pace. I felt good out there and it’s a solid result. Overtaking was very difficult as the cars are aero sensitive and the speeds are so high. Seventh was probably a fair result for us; we would have been higher barring the unfortunately timed virtual safety car. We have to keep working and make sure we beat the teams around us.

We’ve sent out a positive message from Enstone and Viry, but we need to reduce the gap to the front and that’s the challenge.

What do you like about the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain International Circuit is a great facility in the middle of the desert. The track itself is quite technical with the natural elements adding a few further challenges, most notably the wind. I really enjoy Bahrain as the heat is guaranteed and the atmosphere is always good to experience.

What kind of approach do you have to take for a night race in the desert?

You take a smooth and gentle approach to the track in Bahrain, while, of course, being as fast as possible. We joke about it being in the middle of the desert, but sand is a genuine element we have to consider in our preparation. If it’s windy it gets blown on to the track, so it can vary a lot from one session to another. You’re always adapting to the grip levels as well as the wind direction, which you need to suss out to get that perfect lap. My qualifying lap last season was as close to perfect as possible, even on par with the 2010 Brazil one. Hopefully we can repeat that this season and put ourselves in a good place ahead of next Sunday’s race.

What other characteristics do you bear in mind in the build-up to the race?

The Middle East is always hot, and that used to be a major factor when preparing for this race, but it’s not so prevalent these days as we race at night and it’s far cooler at that time. Having said that, it makes Free Practice 2 crucial as it’s the session that’s most representative of race conditions, so we’ll be putting a lot of emphasis on that.

How do you tackle a lap of the Bahrain International Circuit?

There’s a long straight with hard braking into turn one where you need to lose about 240kph and it’s easy to overshoot that corner if you get it wrong. Traction on the exit is limited so you’re fighting the rear end. T5-6 is a very fast combination and very satisfying if you nail it. T8 is a tight and slow hairpin and another place where it’s easy to out-brake yourself with front-locking, especially if you get off-line. T9-10 is a long left-hander where you’re braking deep into it. Trail-braking is always difficult because of the propensity for front-locking as the variability of wind direction is trying to catch you off guard too.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz sealed his second points finish in his new colours in Australia, but the season-opener leaves him thirsty for more in the Middle East.

How do you feel after the first race of the season?

Having both cars in the points is a very positive start for the team and we can be proud of the weekend. From my side, I felt more confident with the car as the sessions went by and I’m confident there are still many setups to explore. Scoring points at the first Grand Prix of the year is always important and the pace was there, so I can´t wait to jump into the car in Bahrain.

What are the main characteristics of the Bahrain International Circuit?

It can be tough on the braking system, and some braking points change slightly throughout the weekend due to the timings of the sessions. We take references from Free Practice 2, which is very important as it’s the only session representative of the race conditions. It’s always cool racing at night and under the lights, which makes this race one of the more unique of the calendar.

How challenging is a lap?

In general, it’s quite a standard lap with some flowing corners and long straights, which should bring overtaking opportunities. Turns 9-10 are the trickiest on the circuit. In fact, it might be one of the most challenging sequences of the season, as you have to brake and turn at the same time making it easy to lock-up. Turn 12 is an interesting one, because one lap you can go flat there if the wind is on your side, but then you try the same thing the next lap and it’s impossible because of a change in wind direction. Turn 1 is a good overtaking spot on the brakes.

Given the schedule of the event, do you get time to explore Bahrain?

The adapted schedule to fit in with the evening race start frees up some time to spend mornings relaxing, having a swim or doing some sports, which is nice. There is also a go karting track next to the Formula 1 circuit, which is one of the coolest karting tracks I’ve ever driven. I also try to play golf before the race weekend starts. Bahrain has a very cool golf course which can be played at night! A bit like racing under the lights which is not very common!