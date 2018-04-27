Logo
F1 - Badoer visits Schumacher ’regularly’

"The family wants to keep a sort of secrecy around him"


27 April 2018 - 13h47, by GMM 

Luca Badoer says he has visited Michael Schumacher "regularly" since the F1 legend’s skiing accident in late 2013.

The former Ferrari test driver’s comments come after Rubens Barrichello revealed last week that the Schumacher family had blocked him from visiting.

"I regularly visit him," Italian Badoer told Diariodelweb.it. "But the family wants to keep a sort of secrecy around him and I fully respect their will. They do everything for the good of Michael.

"Corinna allows very few people to visit him — let’s respect what she wants, avoiding any polemic," he added.



