F1 - Azerbaijan 2017 - GP Preview - Sauber Ferrari

Team quotes


20 June 2017 - 17h25, by Olivier Ferret 

After a challenging weekend in Montreal, the Sauber F1 Team is heading out to Azerbaijan for the 8th round of this year′s Formula 1 World Championship. It is the second time that the Grand Prix will be hosted at Baku City Circuit after its debut in 2016. As one of three city tracks on the calendar – between Monaco and Singapore – it impresses with a spectacular view of Baku′s old town.

Marcus Ericsson

"This will be our second trip to Baku – definitely an interesting location. It is a city track with long straights and interesting corner combinations, making it quite special. Last season, relatively high track temperatures had an impact on our tyre management. I expect that we will have similar conditions this year. As a team, our goal remains to make further progress in improving the performance of our car."

Pascal Wehrlein

"I am really looking forward to getting back into the car in Baku. Last year′s race weekend in Azerbaijan was quite interesting for all of us, because it was the first time that a Formula 1 GP took place there. Finding the suitable car set-up for this track was a challenge to all of the teams. Due to the layout of the track, top speed and traction are the key factors for success."

Track Facts

The first Grand Prix of Azerbaijan was hosted at the Baku City Circuit in 2016. The city track, located in the country′s capital, is 6 km long and was designed by the well-known architect Hermann Tilke. Baku is one of three city races on this year′s calendar, the others being Monaco and Singapore. Long straights challenge top speeds, but also require good traction, braking, and tyre management. Part of the track surrounds Baku′s old town, providing a beautiful scenery and a unique atmosphere.



