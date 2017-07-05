Logo
F1 - Austria & Great-Britain 2017 - GP Preview - Sauber Ferrari

Team quotes


5 July 2017 - 14h46, by Olivier Ferret 

After an eventful Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, the Sauber F1 Team makes its way to the next set of races with one more World Championship point in its pocket. The back-to-back races in Spielberg and Silverstone are among the most traditional races on the calendar, and impress with a vibrant atmosphere and large number of passionate fans.

Marcus Ericsson

"The track in Spielberg is one of the shortest on the calendar. I expect this to influence the gaps between lap-times, which will be interesting to see. It is not the most technical track, which will make it essential for us to aim for a perfect lap in qualifying. The fans there are usually spectacular, and I look forward to seeing them again this year. As for Silverstone – it is one of my absolute favourite tracks, with amazing corner combinations and some high speed corners which I really enjoy. For us drivers, it will be impressive to experience the higher speeds and increased G-forces of the new cars."

Pascal Wehrlein

"The circuit in Spielberg will always be very special to me, because I scored my very first World Championship point there last season. I really look forward to going back into this race with more experience under my belt, and hope to perform well again. Concerning Silverstone, it is always a great location, especially because there are so many fans there who are true motorsports enthusiasts. The unpredictable, typically British weather conditions, could also play a key role in determining the outcome of the race."



