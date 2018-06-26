Logo
F1 - Austria 2018 - GP Preview - Red Bull Tag Heuer

26 June 2018 - 16h23, by Olivier Ferret 

Daniel Ricciardo

“Austria is a short lap, but a very busy one. It’s pretty hectic, the middle and last sectors are really fast, in fact the final two corners are my favourite, especially in the current cars. The race is intense and feels high paced from start to finish so you have to concentrate hard. As the lap is so short there is no room for error, one little mistake will cost you, as all the times are very close. Austria also brings up one of my favourite dishes of the year, Wiener Schnitzel! A little bit of cranberry and fresh lemon on the side and I’m happy, I’ll probably put down between six and twelve over the weekend (laughs). It’s good to see all the Red Bull and Austrian fans out over the weekend as it’s the team’s home race. The stands are always packed and the hills are awesome once the sun is out, so good energy all around.”

Max Verstappen

“The Austrian GP is always a special one. It is of course the home of Red Bull so we have a good following of Austrian fans and also a lot of Dutch. Two years ago I was on the podium so it would be really nice to get back up there this year in front of all our supporters. Last year ended way too soon due to contact at turn one so I’ll be out to make up for that this year. The track is a fun lap, sector two is definitely my favourite part of the circuit. As you come into the infield you have back-to-back fast left hand corners which are really enjoyable. This year there will also be a stand full of Dutch fans there, so that will make it even more special. There is in fact a Dutch campsite just outside the circuit which I heard around 5.000 fans are attending, that sounds like it will be fun, certainly noisy! One of the highlights of coming to Austria for me is the food. I am a big fan of Schnitzel and Kartoffelsalat, so I’ll definitely try and get a few local meals in during the weekend.”


