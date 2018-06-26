Fernando Alonso

"After a disappointing result, the best thing you can do is move on, so it’s good that we have another race this weekend. And the weekend after. I like this track – it’s a good mix of the new and the old. The big hills, the gradient and the compact nature of the paddock all remind you that this was once one of F1’s grand old venues; but the modern facilities are also a fantastic addition.

"The lap itself is great: it’s a place you have to constantly attack in order to get a good lap-time, and, while there are only really five corners, they’re always ready to bite if you over-commit.

"I think we go to Austria looking to deepen our understanding of the car. We’re making progress, and we will get there."

Stoffel Vandoorne

"I really enjoy this track. I think Turn Three is a good corner for racing – you can out-brake another car here; and the addition of a third DRS zone along the straight between Turns One and Two should add a new element to the race. Hopefully, it will add to the spectacle.

"I also really enjoy the last corner. You come into before you’ve really finished with the previous corner, and the car is loaded and you’re already committed. It’s a place where you always think you can bite off more than you can chew – and sometimes you can, sometimes you can’t! I think that’s a good lesson for other circuits to take onboard.

"It’s a great track and a great weekend. For McLaren, we’ll be looking for more steady progress and an improvement over some of our recent races."

Eric Boullier

"This is the second race of F1’s summer triple-header, and like Paul Ricard and Silverstone, one of the most fan-focused events on the calendar. For that reason, it’s always an enjoyable weekend, and one that’s good for the sport.

"The track is compact and relatively straightforward, but also a real driver’s circuit – you’re looking to extract the tiniest margins from car and driver around such a short, quick lap. And that’s not always easy, as a few of the corners sometimes look more inviting than they really are...

"After a couple of difficult races, we’ll be looking for a smooth and reliable weekend on both sides of the garage. Fernando’s recent retirements have been frustrating, so it would be good to see him get to the finish this weekend."