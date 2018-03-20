Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Australia 2018 - GP Preview - Toro Rosso Honda

Team quotes


20 March 2018 - 14h30, by Olivier Ferret 

Pierre Gasly

"I am very excited to get to Australia because it is the first race of the year but it is also the beginning of my first full season in Formula 1. It will definitely be a special weekend for me and I’m really looking forward to it! I’ve been there as a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing a couple of years ago, but this will be the first time that I finally race there - a new track for me, which is always very exciting. The first time I went to Australia I came back home and I told my parents that if one day something happens and for any reason I need to change goals and move from France, I would go and live there because I fell in love with Melbourne! The people are so friendly, helpful and they are smiling all of the time. When I was there the weather was great and the city was amazing, so it was a pretty good first impression of the country - it’s a place I really like!!"

Brendon Hartley

"Thinking about Australia it’s probably the race I’m looking forward to the most. It’s the first race of the season and it’s been a few months since all of us got to take the race start, so there’s a lot of adrenaline and excitement. Also, it will almost feel like a home race for me. There’s clearly a big difference between Australia and New Zealand, anytime you talk to an Aussie or a Kiwi you learn that pretty quickly! When I was back home in New Zealand, every second or third person I spoke to said they were coming to Australia, so I’m hoping to see a few Kiwi flags around which will be quite a special moment for me! Some of my very good friends are Aussies - we always have this rivalry, especially in sport - but I find that when we’re away from Australia or New Zealand and come across each other in Europe we always have a lot in common and get along very well, so the rivalry isn’t as bad as people might think."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1