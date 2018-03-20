The await is over. After a long winter, the F1 season opener in Australia has a special taste for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 as it marks the return of the iconic Italian brand to Formula 1 after more than 30 years as Title Partner of the Team. With the brand new C37, which is equipped with the 2018 Ferrari engine, and a strong line-up – consisting of Marcus Ericsson, a well experienced driver, and Charles Leclerc, a very promising rookie – the team is heading out to Melbourne ready for an exciting season.

Marcus Ericsson

"We are ready and looking forward to the first Grand Prix. It is always exciting to kick off the season in such a fantastic location, and on a track that is fun to drive. The circuit in Albert Park is a mix between a street track and a regular circuit, which is a good challenge for us drivers. The weather is usually quite unpredictable there, so that also spices things up for the weekend. I am looking forward to seeing our new car on track for the full race weekend for the first time. Winter testing was useful in terms of gaining a general understanding of the car’s behaviour and potential. Now, we are moving to the next step when we will start to understand where we are in relation to our competitors. I look forward to it all and can’t wait to be back on track in Albert Park."

Charles Leclerc

"I am really looking forward to being in Melbourne. The first race of a season is always exciting for a driver, but this being the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of my career makes the occasion even more special. Melbourne is a lovely city that I discovered when I came to watch the Australian GP last year. Driving on the circuit in Albert Park will be a new experience for me, and I look forward to the challenge. With it being the opening race of the season, you can really feel the excitement and energy there. Over the past weeks, I have got to know the team well, learned all of the relevant procedures, and was able to get a first impression of the new C37 during winter testing. I am eager to now spend a full race weekend in the car and work with the team to understand how we can maximize our potential. I can’t wait to be on track for my first Grand Prix as a Formula 1 driver."

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

"We are starting off the new season with quite a few changes. First of all, we are returning to the paddocks with an iconic Title Partner – Alfa Romeo. Our new car, the C37, is equipped with the 2018 Ferrari engine. Recent winter tests in Barcelona have given us a first understanding of its potential, and we will continue developing it throughout the year. We also have a new driver duo. Marcus (Ericsson) has a lot of experience and has become a key part of the team over the past three years. Charles (Leclerc) is joining us for his debut season in Formula 1. It is always exciting to see a rookie experience his debut in the sport. This Australian GP will be a special one of all of us, and I look forward to starting off the 2018 season on a positive note."