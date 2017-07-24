DTM frontrunner Lucas Auer has played down his chances of moving into F1 next year.

The Austrian, who is F1 legend Gerhard Berger’s nephew, will make his F1 test debut in Budapest next month thanks in part to Force India sponsor BWT and his links to Mercedes.

"At the moment I do not think of formula one as my goal," Auer said, "because I am entirely focused on DTM.

"In DTM you need to spend three of four years to be ready for the title, so I will be happy to stay with Mercedes for next season even if at the moment I have no clarity about where I will be.

"Let’s see if there are options and what they are," the 22-year-old added.

Auer said he will attend the Hungarian grand prix as a Force India guest to prepare for his post-race test.