Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Auer future unchanged after Force India decisions

"Luki still has chances"


20 September 2017 - 14h29, by GMM 

Lucas Auer says Force India deciding to keep the same drivers for 2018 doesn’t affect his own motor racing future.

Earlier, the Austrian - whose uncle is the F1 legend Gerhard Berger - tested for the Silverstone based team thanks to his pink-coloured sponsor BWT.

Force India’s driver lineup was up in the air for 2018 as Sergio Perez was linked with Renault and Williams, and the Mexican has been squabbling with his teammate Esteban Ocon.

But Perez has now re-signed for 2018, and Frenchman Ocon subsequently announced on Twitter that he is also staying at Force India next year.

Asked how that will affect his own plans, Auer told Servus TV: "Not much.

"The test was a huge trust in me and I am still in contact, but my focus is on the DTM."

Auer’s uncle Berger, who is also the DTM series chief, agreed: "Luki still has chances. Force India has an eye on him.

"You can already see that because he was invited to the test without my help — he really worked it out for himself," the former Ferrari and McLaren driver added.

"He has a very good chance of winning the DTM (title)," Berger said. "And with his test, he has shown that coming into formula one is absolutely realistic."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1