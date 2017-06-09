Logo
F1 - Audi to make F1 decision ’soon’

"If we decide to participate in 2021, we have to decide soon"


9 June 2017 - 12h10, by GMM 

Audi is not ruling out entering F1 in time for the new engine regulations in 2021.

The German marque has quit Le Mans and is now focused on Formula E, but the Dutch publication Formule 1 claims that a F1 foray is not being ruled out.

Indeed, the VW brand recently took part in talks about the future shape of F1’s engine rules, with the sport committed to improving the current ’power unit’ era.

"Like all other potential manufacturers, we were invited by the FIA and have discussed a possible participation," said Audi Motorsport chief Dieter Gass.

"If we decide to participate in 2021, we have to decide soon," he added.

So far, current F1 stakeholders have agreed that the engines should be simpler, cheaper and louder beyond the end of the current regulations ending in 2020.

"There should be technical changes, yes, but I wonder if they will come," Gass said.

And he said it’s not just about the future rules, but a deeper question about whether Audi and F1 fit together.

"That is more of a philosophical question," admitted Gass. "Is this what Audi stands for? Is it interesting for our marketing?

"At the moment, Formula E is a logical choice for us," he said.



