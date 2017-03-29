Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Audi to attend next F1 engine meeting

"I realise this is a sensitive subject"


29 March 2017 - 11h05, by GMM 

The Volkswagen brand Audi will attend a forthcoming meeting about the future of F1’s engine regulations.

That is the claim of the German-language Spox.com, which says the meeting hosted by the FIA will take place in Paris on Friday to discuss what the next engine formula might look like beyond 2021.

Notwithstanding the controversial ’power units’ of today, FIA president Jean Todt has ruled out a return to the more popular and louder V10s of the past.

But the Frenchman is open to change.

"I realise this is a sensitive subject," he told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. "F1 is the flagship of the motor sport industry, and it must be in line with the technological developments of the industry.

"On the other hand it must be a balance to keep it sustainable. The machines today are too sophisticated," said Todt.

He also thinks the current cars are too expensive, although Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks the emphasis of the next F1 engines should actually be the sound.

"The best sounding car in Melbourne was a 12-year-old Minardi that had the worst sounding engine then and was hopelessly uncompetitive," said Horner.

Even Toto Wolff, boss of Mercedes who have dominated throughout the current ’power unit’ era, does not disagree.

"If we look into a future generation of engines, I think in the past there wasn’t enough emphasis on the sound. So if we can combine great, affordable technology with a lot of horse power and a good sound, that would be really ticking a box," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1