Aston Martin is close to scratching its plans to enter formula one as an engine supplier.

Currently just the title sponsor at Red Bull, the British luxury car maker was looking into putting together an engine programme for the 2021 regulations.

But CEO Andy Palmer told Autocar: "It doesn’t look like the new regulations will be of interest, sadly.

"I don’t see the costs coming down far enough with the regulations I’ve heard discussed and I do see that the opportunity to spend a fortune chasing down a tenth of a second a lap will remain," he added.

Porsche, though, may still be interested in entering F1, and is also linked with Red Bull.

"It would be good if Porsche came in," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said.

"The more competition, the more important the victories are for us," he told Bild newspaper.