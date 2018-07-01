Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Aston Martin to scrap F1 engine plans

"I don’t see the costs coming down far enough"


1 July 2018 - 09h52, by GMM 

Aston Martin is close to scratching its plans to enter formula one as an engine supplier.

Currently just the title sponsor at Red Bull, the British luxury car maker was looking into putting together an engine programme for the 2021 regulations.

But CEO Andy Palmer told Autocar: "It doesn’t look like the new regulations will be of interest, sadly.

"I don’t see the costs coming down far enough with the regulations I’ve heard discussed and I do see that the opportunity to spend a fortune chasing down a tenth of a second a lap will remain," he added.

Porsche, though, may still be interested in entering F1, and is also linked with Red Bull.

"It would be good if Porsche came in," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said.

"The more competition, the more important the victories are for us," he told Bild newspaper.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC