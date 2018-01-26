Aston Martin has indicated it is open to collaborating with Cosworth on a F1 engine foray.

The British luxury carmaker is now Red Bull’s title sponsor, but it is interested in F1’s simpler and more affordable post-2020 engine regulations.

And Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer is now also interested in a tie-in with Cosworth, the famous former independent F1 engine supplier.

"Cosworth is one of our key partners for Valkyrie (the road car project) and we are working closely with them to create a V12," he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"Extending this collaboration to a F1 project would make sense and it is a proposal that we would be willing to study," Palmer added.