Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Arrivabene axe reports ’not true’

"We just put it out there as a possibility"


22 October 2017 - 18h11, by GMM 

Reports Ferrari is set to dump its team boss Maurizio Arrivabene may be premature.

Earlier, international reports suggested the German F1 broadcaster Sky had declared that, given the collapse of Sebastian Vettel’s title campaign in Asia, Arrivabene would be replaced by technical boss Mattia Binotto.

But Sky’s Sascha Roos insisted: "That is not true.

"We just put it out there as a possibility. We didn’t say it was going to happen."

Ferrari did not comment.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 US GP - Saturday (729 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Friday (782 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1