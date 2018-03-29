Maini, a 20-year-old from Bengaluru, India, is paired with 19-year-old American Santino Ferrucci. Both are Haas F1 Team development drivers and both compete for Team Trident. Each will be embedded with Haas F1 Team at every opportunity, attending races and tests throughout the year.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of Haas F1 Team,” Maini said. “Being involved with an F1 program has really accelerated my learning in terms of what I need to do on the racetrack and with my engineers. In fact, it’s already helped me transition from GP3 to F2. I’m one step closer to my goal of competing in Formula One thanks to Haas F1 Team’s support.”

Maini joined Haas F1 Team in 2017 and on the weekend of his signing, promptly won his first GP3 Series race May 14 at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya. He completed his first full season of GP3 ninth in the championship standings with 72 points. Maini competed in 14 of the 18 GP3 races in 2016 and despite missing the first four races, he finished 10th in points with a best finish of second, earned July 23 at the Hungaroring in Budapest.

“Arjun enjoyed a breakout season in GP3 last year and we’re keeping a close watch on his progress this year in F2,” said, Guenther Steiner, team principal, Haas F1 Team. “He has a history of finding success at every level in which he’s competed and we’re supportive of his efforts as he steps up to F2.”