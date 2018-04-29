Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Argentina, SS16: Safety first for Ott Tanak

100,000 fans line El Condor roads


29 April 2018 - 15h44, by www.wrc.com 

Ott Tänak eased safely through Sunday morning’s rock-strewn opening El Condor speed test to increase his comfortable advantage at the top of the YPF Rally Argentina leaderboard.

The Estonian was third through the classic 16.43km special stage in his Toyota Yaris and that was sufficient to widen his lead over a cautious Thierry Neuville to 49.0sec.

El Condor was driven uphill for the first time in many seasons and organisers estimated 100,000 fans lined the stage, perched on towering roadside rocks to watch drivers cross the famous hanging bridges and wind their way up the mountain.

The honour of fastest time went to Andreas Mikkelsen in a Hyundai i20, the Norwegian 0.5sec quicker than Sébastien Ogier’s Ford Fiesta with Tänak a further 1.6sec back.

Neuville had his eyes fixed on preserving second place and preparing for the second pass this afternoon when bonus points are available in the Power Stage.

“I didn’t need to push in this one, just to check the notes and have a clean run,” he said. “It’s a great atmosphere but we need to concentrate on the road because it’s very narrow and very tricky.”

The passage of cars unearthed plenty of loose rocks in the road and Esapekka Lappi was the main victim. The Finn punctured in his Toyota Yaris shortly after the start and dropped about 80sec as he limped through the stage.

“A rear right puncture on the third corner. I was staying in the middle of the road and didn’t hit anything,” said a dejected Lappi, who dropped behind Elfyn Evans and Kris Meeke to eighth.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC