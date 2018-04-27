Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Argentina, SS1: Neuville wins opener

Belgian edges Tänak in street stage


27 April 2018 - 02h01, by www.wrc.com 

Thierry Neuville led YPF Rally Argentina after claiming a narrow victory in Thursday night’s opening speed test through the streets of Villa Carlos Paz.

The Hyundai i20 driver edged Ott Tänak’s Toyota Yaris by 0.3sec over the mixed surface roads in the town centre. Championship leader Sébastien Ogier was a further 0.1sec back in third in a Ford Fiesta.

Huge crowds packed the 1.90km stage and Neuville said: “It’s great to start the rally like this. There were a lot of spectators and it was a great atmosphere.”

Estonian Tänak was in confident mood. Asked if his Yaris could be a winner this weekend, he said: “I think so. In shakedown we had a good feeling in the car. We just need a good rest tonight because I know it’s going to be a tough weekend.”

Andreas Mikkelsen was fourth, 0.1sec behind Ogier, despite twice understeering through roundabouts which briefly flipped his i20 onto two wheels. A surprised Kris Meeke and Esapekka Lappi completed the top six.

“I said to Paul (co-driver Nagle) crossing the finish line I thought I would be the slowest. I made a few mistakes, missing my braking at the first corner and messing up a roundabout,” said Citroen C3 driver Meeke.

Craig Breen was 10th in his C3 but the Irishman received a 10sec penalty for checking out late at the time control before the stage.

After tonight’s show stage, the action begins in earnest tomorrow. Drivers journey south for two identical loops of three tough gravel tests around Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, split by a stage on theme park roads outside Villa Carlos Paz. It adds up to 154.20km of competition.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC