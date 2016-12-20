Norbert Michelisz has earned yet more recognition following his impressive first season in the FIA World Touring Car Championship as a factory driver.

Michelisz, who was signed for Honda’s official WTCC effort for 2016 on the back of twice winning the WTCC Trophy for independent racers, was named the Hungarian motorsport federation’s (MNASZ) Driver of the Year for the eighth season in succession during a ceremony last night.

“I’m honoured to have been named driver of the year by the MNASZ again and would like to thank the organisation for their continued support for all levels of motorsport in our country,” said Michelisz. “I’m an extremely proud Hungarian and have been fortunate to have had such wonderful and enthusiastic support from motorsport fans in Hungary as my career has taken me into world championship racing in the WTCC. I hope that next year I can also be celebrating a WTCC title.”

Although he missed out on third place in the final standings to fellow factory Honda driver Tiago Monteiro by a single point, Michelisz nevertheless equalled his best finishing position of fourth in 2014, prompting the Budapest resident to describe his campaign as “excellent”.

“It’s been an excellent year for me in my first season as a factory Honda driver with seven podiums and the victory at Honda’s home race in Japan, although it was disappointing to miss out on third in the championship by just one point” said the five-time WTCC race winner.