F1 - ’Angry’ Sainz also ’patient’ for future

"Doing a year in formula one like the one I did is very difficult"


17 January 2017 - 12h57, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz has admitted he is "angry" but also "patient", as his career stalls for now at Toro Rosso.

Actually, the Spaniard had a very good 2016 season, but it was his Toro Rosso teammate Max Verstappen who got the call to move into the senior team.

Not just that, Sainz got an offer to switch to the Renault works team for 2017, and was also linked with Nico Rosberg’s Mercedes seat.

Red Bull would not let him go.

"It’s difficult," the 22-year-old told Spain’s El Pais newspaper.

"Doing a year in formula one like the one I did is very difficult. That’s why I’m angry that I am not moving forward.

"We had a very interesting offer from Renault that in the end was rejected by me as much as it was by Red Bull.

"That’s life. If I had done that season in any other year I think I would have got a seat at Red Bull, but now the team is full, they are very happy with the two drivers they have.

"As I said, that’s life, and sometimes formula one is difficult to understand. I just have to have patience and it will come," Sainz added.



