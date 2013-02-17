Multiple Italian champion Paolo Andreucci could be at the wheel of a Peugeot 208 R2 when the FIA European Rally Championship and Andreucci’s domestic contest join forces on Rally San Marino in July.

The ERC and CIR (Campionato Italiano Rally) will run together on two occasions in 2013 with Rallye Sanremo in October also counting for ERC and CIR points.

Andreucci has campaigned a Peugeot 207 Super 2000 in recent seasons but with his Peugeot Italia team targeting a switch to a 208 Type R5 when the car is ready for competitive use later this year, Andreucci will switch to a R2-specification 208 in the meantime.

With its reduced power output in comparison to the ERC’s pacesetting Super 2000 machines, Andreucci is unlikely to be a contender for overall points. However, he will be a force in the hugely competitive ERC 2WD Championship.