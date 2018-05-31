The signs are growing ever stronger that Fernando Alonso’s F1 career is coming to an end.

This week, a McLaren delegation including Zak Brown, Gil de Ferran and Alonso’s manager Luis Garcia Abad are heading to Detroit for the Indycar race.

It seems that Alonso may be central to McLaren’s plans for a full-time Indycar assault in 2019.

"I spoke with Alonso in Monaco and got the impression that he will not continue (in F1)," former F1 driver Martin Brundle said.

And another figure, Renault driver Carlos Sainz’s father Carlos Sainz snr, agrees that Alonso is getting frustrated.

"He is in a period when he would like to be in a different situation," Sainz told EFE news agency. "He wants to fight for podiums and wins.

"When you’ve won before, and in his case he has won two world championships and fought for others, if you are not fighting for podiums, races, championships, it is logical that you are not happy," the Spaniard added.

"And it’s especially true if you are as experienced as he is and with the character that Fernando has," said Sainz.

"This year at McLaren the situation is a little bit better and let’s hope it improves more, but it’s true that maybe he and all of us who want the best for him were expecting something more."