F1 - American drivers slam Haas boss comments

"American drivers are damn good"


15 January 2018 - 11h12, by GMM 

Well-known American drivers have hit back at Haas team boss Gunther Steiner.

Days ago, Steiner said the small Ferrari-linked American team does not have an American driver because there are none on the market that are ready for F1.

"Complete BS," said Indycar driver Graham Rahal.

"If Haas really believes that, why don’t you call some of us and give it a shot?

"American drivers are damn good. There’s lots of talent here," he said on Twitter, insisting that Indycar is "far more competitive anyways".

Another Indycar driver, Conor Daly, agrees: "How can you possibly call yourselves an ’American’ team and totally berate your entire ’home’ nationality of drivers?

"There hasn’t even been a hint of consideration of any well established American drivers over here," he added.

Nascar legend Jeff Gordon said: "F1 teams will never truly embrace an American driver unless they establish them and train them in Europe themselves from age 9 or 10.

"There’s plenty of great talent in America that given the right opportunity and quality equipment could be successful but I don’t see it happening any time soon."

Finally, 1978 world champion Mario Andretti called Steiner’s comments "wrong and arrogant".



