Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alternatives quiet over Silverstone news

"I’m not going to say where it is"


7 January 2017 - 11h11, by GMM 

British motor racing tracks have played down Bernie Ecclestone’s hint they might be in the running to take over the British grand prix.

As it emerged Silverstone was considering breaking its contract, F1 supremo Ecclestone said there are "two other opportunities in England" where the race could take place.

"I’m not going to say where it is," he told ITV.

However, one circuit, Donington, told the Guardian newspaper: "The board has consistently made it clear that we have no intention of bidding for the British grand prix."

Another, Rockingham, made a similar comment.

Brands Hatch, owned by Renault driver Jolyon Palmer’s father Jonathan, declined to comment, as did the Circuit of Wales.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1