F1 - Alonso welcomes Button to Le Mans

"I knew about this a few months ago"


28 April 2018 - 09h05, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has welcomed his former McLaren teammate Jenson Button to Le Mans.

After Baku, McLaren driver Alonso’s world endurance championship campaign kicks off next weekend with a six hour race at Spa Francorchamps.

"Yes, I’m saving energy," the Spaniard smiled in Azerbaijan.

"It’s necessary to plan how much energy is required, so I think not in the short term but in the long term," Alonso added.

He will be joined at most WEC races this year by his former McLaren teammate and 2009 world champion Button, who has been signed by the Russian LMP1 team SMP.

"I knew about this a few months ago," Toyota driver Alonso said.

"I’m happy for Jenson — SMP Racing is a very strong team. The more good drivers join the WEC, the better it is for the championship."

Mika Salo, who heads the SMP Racing programme, told Ilta Sanomat newspaper of the Button signing: "We have no other goal than to win the LMP1 class and Le Mans.

"We definitely have a good car."



