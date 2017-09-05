Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso wants to be ’loyal’ to McLaren

"I don’t know what will happen, but I’m very optimistic"


5 September 2017 - 10h18, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he wants to be "loyal" to McLaren as he weighs up his future in F1.

Boss Zak Brown said before departing Monza that he thinks it’s "likely" the Spaniard will sign a new deal for 2018, so long as McLaren dumps Honda and switches to Renault power.

Alonso told Spain’s Antena 3 broadcaster the day after the Italian grand prix: "McLaren is in a difficult situation because for three years it has been very uncompetitive.

"I think three years of not being competitive is the limit for a team like McLaren — one of the best in F1 history. Starting next year, I think it’s going to change.

"I don’t know what will happen, but I’m very optimistic.

"One option is to change the engine. I will wait for their decision before taking mine.

"I want to be loyal to the team as we have been through difficult times together. When they decide and they know the package they will have, I will make a decision," Alonso added.

The 35-year-old said he expects to know of McLaren’s decision "this week".

When pressed about his desire to remain ’loyal’ to McLaren, Alonso continued: "I’ll give them a chance. We have shared very hard times together.

"I feel part of the team and I think they deserve it."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1