Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso wants Mercedes or Ferrari seat - Briatore

"Renault is still a good distance from being a top tea"


3 July 2017 - 11h40, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has targeted a move into one of F1’s two top teams for 2018.

That is the claim of Flavio Briatore, who still oversees the management of the Spaniard’s career as he seeks a potential move away from McLaren-Honda.

"Fernando must go to Mercedes or Ferrari," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Renault is still a good distance from being a top team."

Briatore said it is a tough market for a top driver in F1, especially when compared to one of Europe’s leading football players.

"There are ten attractive clubs in Europe," he said. "Messi would have a much wider choice. In formula one you can only win with three teams."

However, it is widely believed that Alonso will struggle to return to Mercedes or Ferrari, partly because of his reputation as a troublemaker.

"This is Ron Dennis’ fault," Briatore insisted.

"He instigated the problem at McLaren in 2007, and Mercedes had nothing to do with it at the time."

Former McLaren and Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger told Bild newspaper: "For every expert and fan, it is bitter to see a driver like Fernando fighting with dull weapons.

"On the other hand, Alonso left a lot of scorched earth behind him at McLaren and Ferrari and has to take it on the chin if it doesn’t work out," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1