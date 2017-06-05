Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso unsure over Honda engine upgrade

"I don’t know if we’ll have something new for the engine in Canada"


5 June 2017 - 11h30, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has admitted he may not have a more powerful Honda engine to use in Montreal this weekend.

Some media reports claim that while the struggling Japanese marque had planned to make a clear step in Canada, that specification will in fact not be ready.

Alonso, who is returning to McLaren-Honda after a one-race F1 absence, is quoted by Diario Sport newspaper: "I don’t know if we’ll have something new for the engine in Canada, but I hope so.

"I did read that today, but I often read something in one place and something else in another.

"Until we arrive in Canada we will not know. But every time we do put a new engine in we will start last, because we have already exceeded our limits.

"So I think we have to choose the races in which we do change very carefully," Alonso added.

After being competitive at the Indy 500, the Spaniard said he is returning to F1 with a positive and yet realistic attitude.

"I return with the impression of improving soon but I know it will not be immediate. But we will improve and everyone is impatient for that," Alonso said.

He also admitted that he would like to do the fabled Le Mans 24 hours in the future, but isn’t sure when.

"It is for the future — I do not have an exact date," Spanish media reports quote the 35-year-old as saying.

"Since I was a kart driver as a child I was dreaming about F1, Le Mans and Indy," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1