Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Alonso to ’represent’ F1 drivers well - Sainz

"I watched qualifying and was not surprised how well he did"


23 May 2017 - 16h22, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz says he is sure Fernando Alonso will "represent" current F1 drivers well at the Indy 500 on Sunday.

While Alonso’s usual competitors are contesting the prestigious Monaco grand prix this weekend, the Spaniard will be in Indianapolis preparing for the famous high speed oval race.

And Sainz, a Spaniard and friend of Alonso’s, said he will be keeping his eye on Alonso’s exploits.

"I watched qualifying and was not surprised how well he did. I knew he would," the 22-year-old told the Spanish daily Marca.

"The race is another story, very long and with so much that can happen, but I’m sure he will also do well.

"I’m sure all of us formula one drivers in Monaco will be watching and encouraging him, hoping he does well and that he represents us well," Sainz added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1