F1 - Alonso to decide future after Honda talks

"Maybe I will have to fly to Japan and see firsthand"


1 September 2017 - 10h55, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he may travel to Japan to meet with Honda chiefs before deciding his next move.

Prior to Monza, it was reported the fiery Spaniard had issued an ultimatum to McLaren — either dump its works Japanese engine supplier or lose him.

"That is completely wrong — it’s a lie," Alonso insisted at Monza.

"McLaren is a team with 1000 employees and I am just one — and all of us want to change the situation."

Indeed, it appears that Alonso is in fact almost completely out of options, as Williams denied holding talks with the 35-year-old and Renault said it is not ready to give him a title-winning car.

Asked about Renault, the two-time world champion said: "Renault will always be in my heart.

"At my kart circuit in Spain I even have an arrangement with them. But talking about racing, I’m very pleased with McLaren. We have everything we need to win the title.

"And Renault has said repeatedly and very honestly that they doubt their readiness to fight for the title next year," Alonso added.

Honda has struggled since 2015, but on the track the Japanese manufacturer is now bringing steady improvements.

When asked about his deliberations about 2018, Alonso said: "I have to sit with McLaren and with Honda to see what their expectations are in detail.

"Maybe I will have to fly to Japan and see firsthand before I make a decision," he is quoted by the Spanish media.

"Ferrari managed to make its engine competitive in one winter, and Honda can too," Alonso continued.

"They now have three years of experience and are helped from the outside in the right direction."

And so Alonso denied that his relationship with Honda is now completely broken, and said claims he faked an engine failure at Spa a week ago are wrong.

"Have you forgotten that I have been in this situation for three years?" he asked. "In Bahrain last year I even wanted to race with a broken rib.

"I never give up."



