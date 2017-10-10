Logo
F1 - Alonso to blame for bad career choices - Rosberg

"It’s not bad luck when you choose the wrong teams"


10 October 2017 - 10h12, by GMM 

Only Fernando Alonso is to blame for the Spaniard’s failure to add another title to his tally in over a decade.

That is the view of the reigning world champion Nico Rosberg, who came out of retirement to appear as a pundit for British television at Suzuka last weekend.

When asked by Spain’s AS newspaper to comment on Alonso’s "bad luck" since winning his second title for Renault in 2005, Rosberg said: "It was not bad luck.

"It’s not bad luck when you choose the wrong teams to be at, because that’s all part of being a top driver.

"You can be the best driver in the world, but you won’t win in a bad car," the German added.

So when asked if Alonso is making the right choice by staying with McLaren next year, Rosberg answered: "It’s his only option."

Told however that Alonso has hinted at a move to Le Mans or Indycar, Rosberg said: "Yes, but that’s not formula one — and formula one is the maximum."



F1
