F1 - Alonso to Renault would be ’great’ - Hulkenberg

"Fernando would be a huge boost"


9 June 2017 - 08h50, by GMM 

Nico Hulkenberg says he would welcome the arrival of Fernando Alonso at Renault next year.

With struggling Jolyon Palmer’s future in doubt, there have been rumours Sergey Sirotkin or even Robert Kubica are in the running to replace him.

But another rumour is that former two-time Renault world champion, Alonso, could leave McLaren-Honda and return to the French marque.

"I think it would be great," German Hulkenberg, currently Renault’s top driver on a multi-year contract, is quoted by Speed Week.

"It would be great not only for the whole team, but for me as well to compete with one of the best drivers in the world.

"I could learn a lot from him and without a doubt Fernando would be a huge boost for the whole Renault project," he added.

Hulkenberg also said he was "very impressed" with how competitive Alonso was at the recent Indy 500.

"I think the example of Alonso at Indy and also my Le Mans adventure with Porsche showed that the driver level in formula one is very high," he said.



