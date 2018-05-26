Logo
F1 - Alonso to Indycar rumour emerges

"We are looking at some other forms of motor sport"


26 May 2018 - 13h40, by GMM 

The next rumour regarding Fernando Alonso’s future has emerged in the Monaco paddock.

Earlier, with McLaren’s Zak Brown saying he wants to keep the Spaniard, it emerged that Alonso and Flavio Briatore met with Ferrari officials.

But Speed Week now reports that McLaren is considering entering Indycar full time. Another rumour in the paddock suggests the British team will initially partner with an existing team before going it alone in 2020.

It would tie in with the sudden appointment of two-time Indycar champion and Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran as a McLaren consultant.

The rumour is that Alonso would front the Indycar team from the cockpit from 2019.

Brown confirmed: "We are looking at some other forms of motor sport, most notably Indycar is under review.

"He (de Ferran) obviously has great history there, so any expertise he has that he can volunteer to help us improve, we’re very open-minded to that."

Alonso said: "I had nothing to do with de Ferran’s appointment. Zak called me a few weeks ago and said that the team is looking at options and he can help with a fresh perspective.

"At the moment he (de Ferran) is listening more than talking, and then he will contribute more."


